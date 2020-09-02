A new online portal has been launched by the City of Kimberley to allow residents and visitors to easily report issues and concerns happening in and around the community.

The City said its new Lightship portal will allow the public to easily and quickly notify Kimberley’s Operations staff with just a few clicks on a computer or device.

“Users simply drop a pin on a map at the location of the issue and answer a few questions to report an issue or problem. The system will enable City staff to monitor the progress of the issue and to manage them efficiently,” said the City of Kimberley.

Residents can submit inquiries about issues such as garbage collection, frozen services, road maintenance, sidewalks and pathways, street lights and signs, trees, water distribution and others.

“This service is available to the public 24/7 and it will help streamline the reporting process and make it easier for City crews to prioritize issues and manage requests,” said Nik Morissette, Manager of Operations – Roads and Solid Waste. “We have been using the system internally for several months now and the efficiencies created have been tremendous. We look forward to the public being able to let us know how we can help.”

The City said Lightship can only be used for operational issues at this time, and bylaw complaints and inquiries will not be accepted through the portal.

Residents can access Lightship here, and follow the instructions provided to enter an inquiry.