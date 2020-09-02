As crews continue to battle the flames of the 6,117-hectare Doctor Creek wildfire, the RDEK’s Evacuation ORDER has been lowered to an Evacuation ALERT for some properties in the Findlay Creek area, while the BC Wildfire Service has reduced the size of the area restrictions.

The Alert is in place for five properties along the northern and eastern sides of the fire, but the other five properties closest to the fire are still under an Evacuation ORDER.

“Today, a portion of the area, including Whitetail Lake and Blue Lake, has been downgraded to an Evacuation Alert; however, we want to stress to people within the Alert area that this is a large, active fire and they need to remain prepared and ready to leave again on a moment’s notice should conditions change and an order needs to be re-issued,” said Loree Duczek, RDEK Information Officer.

The RDEK said residents and visitors of the area are urged to consult the Evacuation Alert and Order maps, closely monitor updates on the fire and sign up for the Emergency Notification System. Detailed information, maps and registration can be found on the RDEK’s website.

“These are all simple steps people can take to maintain situational awareness, which remains important no matter where you live,” said Duczek.

To support response efforts and protect the public and firefighting crews, the BC Wildfire service implemented an area restriction on Crown land in the vicinity of the fire. As of Tuesday, September 1st, the size of the restricted area has been reduced.

The BC Wildfire Service said the new area restriction will be in place until noon on October 15th or until it is rescinded.