A new online public engagement platform called Let’s Talk Fernie has been launched to allow residents to give feedback, review projects and see up to date information on City initiatives.

Community members are invited to register on the new website, found here. Those interested in participating must register on the site in order to do so.

“It’s important to us to provide a positive, productive space for dialogue with and among the community,” said Mayor Ange Qualizza. “This platform is another tool to facilitate those discussions, especially as we continue to remain physically distant from one another. Let’s Talk Fernie is the next step following re-opening Council meetings to public participation in our efforts toward enhanced engagement and responsiveness.”

Visitors to Fernie’s new platform can browse projects and opportunities to contribute their thoughts, including a community forum to discuss the effects of COVID-19 and the Fall 2020 Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

“Let’s Talk Fernie is an extension of our social media presence and complements the City’s website by allowing for constructive, intentional conversations about what’s happening in and around Fernie. Council and staff are engaging in these conversations to help inform priorities and decision-making, particularly as we enter into our 2021 budget cycle. We want to encourage people to register and have their voices heard,” said Michael Boronowski, Fernie’s Chief Administrative Officer.