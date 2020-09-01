Map depicting the location of the Highway 93 closure. ( Supplied by DriveBC)

Update (5:46 p.m.): DriveBC said Highway 93 has been cleared and traffic is flowing once again.

Original Story (4:25 p.m.): Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park has been closed in both directions as a result of a vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon.

DriveBC said there is no detour available around the incident, located about 37 kilometres north of Radium Hot Springs.

An assessment is in progress, but there are no estimates as to when the highway will reopen.

DriveBC said that drivers can expect major delays going through the area.