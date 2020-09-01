A firefighter standing amongst burnt trees caused by the Doctor Creek Wildfire on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

All wildfires in the East Kootenay are under control, except for the Doctor Creek Wildfire, which has since grown to 6,117 hectares as of Tuesday.

The BC Wildfire Service is tending to six wildfires in the region, five of which are under control.

Stirton Road Wildfire – 3.5-hectares Southeast of Kimberley

Booth Creek Wildfire – 3.1-hectares West of Cranbrook

Bruce Creek Wildfire – 1.3-hectares West of Invermere

Moyie River Wildfire – 0.6-hectares North of Moyie Lake

Crahan Creek Wildfire – 0.17-hectares South of Sparwood



As of Tuesday, 163 firefighters, 14 pieces of heavy equipment, and five helicopters are responding to the Doctor Creek Wildfire, which continues to burn southwest of Canal Flats.

“Ground crews are cooling the perimeter of the fire in areas of reduced fire activity and in areas where planned ignitions have occurred,” said the BC Wildfire Service. “They also continue to work on containment along the south and east flanks of the fire.”

Firefighters have established a sprinkler system in the north gully while heavy equipment continues to build up a guard on northwest and southeast areas of the blaze.

“Steep and rocky terrain in some areas along the east flank is limiting options to contain the fire in that area, but planning is underway to address these concerns,” added the BC Wildfire Service. “Crews are supported by aviation resources as needed.”

Given the fire’s size, the crews and assessing damaged trees that are posing safety challenges to personnel on the ground.

“No structures are currently threatened,” noted the BC Wildfire Service. “Structure protection systems are in use near the fire as a precautionary measure. Some structure protection units are being removed in areas where they are no longer necessary.”

The Evacuation Order from the RDEK for the Findlay Creek area remains in effect, as well as the area restriction west of Highway 93/95.