It was a busy Saturday for Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) teams, as they responded to three different calls to service in the afternoon.

CVSAR said the first call was to assist the BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) on the Old Coach Trail. After the BCAS was able to locate the injured person, CVSAR was stood down, and quickly prepared for the next call.

Next, CVSAR said crews responded to an injured hiker in Bugaboos Provincial Park. Members flew to the Conrad Kain hut and extracted the hiker before delivering them to BCAS.

The third call of the day saw search and rescue crews recover a couple that was on board a canoe that had tipped while on Columbia Lake. The SAR team quickly reequipped with different gear and took off toward the lake, where they assisted the Windermere Fire Rescue boat to locate the subjects in the water.

Columbia Valley RCMP said the 27-year-old man and 25-year-old woman from Alberta were taken to the hospital and assessed for hypothermia.