On Friday, Columbia Valley RCMP received a report of a rave which was set to happen on Crown land off Horsethief Creek Road.

Police said officers were able to identify and speak with the event’s organizers.

According to police, the rave was being put together by a Calgary-based company.

“The detachment commander and others attended on August 28th and spoke to the member of this company, there was about nine there who were setting up,” said Cpl. Brent Ayers. “They said tickets were $30, they hadn’t sold lots yet but were expecting more people to come.”

RCMP educated the organizers of the Land Act, Wildfire Act and COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

The rave was cancelled voluntarily by the organizer.

“Subsequent patrols of the area over the course of the night confirmed that the area they had been at was vacant,” said Ayers.

This incident occurred a week after the B.C. Government enacted harsher enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions on August 21st.

The Provincial Government has enabled police and bylaw officers to issue fines of up to $2,000 for hosting events with 50 people or more or a gathering without hand sanitation, space for physical distancing or washroom facilities.

