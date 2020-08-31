My Community Now Kootenay Columbia Discovery Centre Guided Canoe Tour of Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area 2020 SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff August 31, 2020 Kootenay-Columbia-Discovery-Centre-Guided-Canoe-Tour-of-Creston-Valley-Wildlife-Management-Area (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) The Kootenay-Columbia Discovery Centre guided canoe tours are relaxing and very informative. Thank You so very much Carla and Gracie who’ll you’ll see on the video. You’ll hear Carla Ahern, Senior Manager at Kootenay-Columbia Discovery Centre below the video talking about the birds, and a long term goal of developing a new interpretive centre. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/discovery-video-on-the-water.mp4 Carla radio interview and below it, sounds from the canoe on the water. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/carla-ahern-kootenay-columbia-discovery-centre-guided-canoe-tour-of-creston-valley-wildlife-management-area-1.mp3 https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/carla-ahern-on-the-water-sounds-1.mp3