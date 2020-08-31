College of the Rockies is offering most programs online for fall 2020, with enhanced safety protocols in place for programs that require some on-campus learning. (Supplied by the College of the Rockies)

The College of the Rockies will be implementing a number of new safety protocols as it prepares to welcome students back to its campuses on September 8th.

“This start to the academic year is unlike any we’ve seen before,” said College President Paul Vogt. “Our focus remains on ensuring our students get the education they need to prepare for their future careers or further education, while keeping their health and safety, along with that of our employees as our priority.”

The College said all of its campuses will be open with a significantly reduced number of people allowed in the building. Employees will be working from home when possible, access to the facilities will be limited to the general public and most courses will be delivered online or via web-conferencing.

Those at the college campuses will be required to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Hands-on programs, such as trades, science labs and health care, will still be delivered in person, but with a reduced capacity and physical distancing and other public health guidelines in place.

The College said student services, such as academic advising, will be delivered mostly virtually.

“There will be a limited number of employees working at the campus to provide necessary assistance to students, including the Campus Store, and Library Services. Registration services will be primarily available virtually, with some in-person assistance available if necessary,” said the College of the Rockies.

The College added that access to its gym and weight room will still be available to help students maintain their health and wellbeing.

As well, a number of international students will be welcomed back to the campus from a wide variety of counties, with appropriate precautions in place.

“Many of our international students remained with us from the previous academic year, deciding to stay in Canada to work and prepare for the fall semester,” Vogt said. “Any new students arriving from abroad will be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.”

To help promote student success, the College said all students who registered before the semester have been enrolled in the annual JumpStart program.

“For 2020, the JumpStart program went virtual with weekly updates being sent to students with information about the College’s COVID-19 protocol, online learning tips, services available to students, helpful videos, and more. Orientation Week activities and information will also be held online,” said the College.

Though the semester officially starts on September 8th, some programs will accept enrollment up to September 23rd.