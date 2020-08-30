Smoke column from the Doctor Creek wildfire. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

Recent windy conditions have caused the large Doctor Creek wildfire to grow to approximately 5,852-hectares, while a new wildfire was discovered near Sparwood on Saturday.

The BC Wildfire Service said it has committed 121 personnel, 15 pieces of heavy equipment, and eight helicopters to combat the Doctor Creek Fire, approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Canal Flats.

Fire activity has increased along the west and southeast flank of the area, while the flames have mainly moved uphill to the west.

Over the coming days, the BC Wildfire Service said crews will continue to assess and fell damaged trees in work areas and along roadways while helicopters dump water onto areas of increased activity.

“In the northwest area of the fire, where steep and rocky terrain has prevented ground crew access, a specialized rappel crew will resume work on establishing helipads,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

The Findlay Creek Evacuation Order and Area Restrictions remain in effect as crews continue to fight the flames.

Meanwhile, a suspected person-caused fire was discovered south of Sparwood on Saturday.

As of Sunday, the fire in the Crahan Creek area is estimated to be around 0.17-hectares in size.

Near Cranbrook, the BC Wildfire Service says the Booth Creek fire about 5.5 kilometers west of the community and 2 kilometers north of Blue Lake is now being held at 3.1-hectares.

The fire was first discovered on Friday and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.