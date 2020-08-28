Smoke from the Blue Creek fire visible from Cranbrook. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire that was discovered on Friday about 5.5 kilometres northwest of Cranbrook.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, a lightning strike in the Blue Creek area, about 2km north on New Lake is suspected to have caused the blaze.

Ground crews and heavy equipment are on the scene with support from air tankers and helicopters equipt with buckets

At the time of discovery, the fire is about 0.6-hectares in size.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire is currently not threatening any structures.