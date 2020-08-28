A new wildfire start west of Invermere on Friday, August 28, 2020. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a 0.6-hectare wildfire west of Invermere, as aircraft collect water from Lake Windermere to quickly attack the blaze.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze ignited Friday and is near Bruce Creek. The fire is approximately 20 kilometres west of Invermere and 8 kilometres northwest of Panorama.

Columbia Valley Rural Fire and Rescue is warning anyone on Lake Windermere to clear the way for aircraft.

“Clear the middle of the lake,” posted the fire service on Facebook. “Interfering is both illegal and dangerous!”

ATTENTION LAKE WINDERMERE USERS! A Flight of water bombers is currently trying to reload to fight a nearby fire! GET… Posted by Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Services on Friday, August 28, 2020

The new fire is now one of four burning in the East Kootenay.

PREVIOUS: New fire sparks near Moyie, as BC Wildfire Service continues response to Doctor Creek Wildfire (August 28, 2020)