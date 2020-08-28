The BC Centre for Disease Control’s most recent update provided detailed data on COVID-19 cases in the East Kootenay Health Service Delivery Area (EK HSDA).

Since January 1st, a total of 23 cases have been confirmed in the EK HSDA, including two between August 14th and the 27th. Total cases for British Columbia have reached 5,372, with 1,015 cases in the past two weeks.

More precise case numbers were also provided in each Local Heath Area, however, the cumulative amount dates back from the beginning of the year to the end of July.

The Fernie region has reported seven total cases. In Cranbrook, four COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the start of January, while Kimberley has had one case, and the Windermere region has had six. Creston reported only one case.

Of the 429 total reported cases for the entire Interior Health region, 16 cases are currently active. There have been 18 cases since August 20th and no new deaths.