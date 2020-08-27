Teck is reporting that seven of its contractors who have been working on constructing a water treatment plant adjacent to the Fording River Operation have tested positive for COVID-19.

Teck said the workers were not likely in contact with any other employees, noting that the contractors were only working at the construction site, not any areas actually on the Fording River Operation.

“All positives cases are members of a night-shift construction crew that worked between August 4 and August 18,” said Teck. “Four were staying at the employee lodge in Elkford, three at private accommodations.”

Teck said six of the workers are from Alberta and one is from Vancouver, all of whom have been sent home and are in self-isolation with mild or no symptoms.

As a precaution, the company has tested a number of other workers.

“12 further tests of workers in close contact have come back negative and 5 results are outstanding,” said Teck.

The mining cooperation said it is working with health authorities in Alberta and B.C. to support efforts to mitigate risks of further spread.

“We are focused on safeguarding the health and safety of workers and communities and have put in place comprehensive prevention measures across our sites aligned with guidance from public health agencies,” said Teck.