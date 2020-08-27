The damaged ground water monitoring well, hit by six bullets and causing Teck's monitoring well to be inoperable. (Supplied by Elk Valley RCMP)

On Monday, RCMP received a report that one of the ground water monitoring wells up at the Harmer Dam near Grave Lake had been punctured by six bullets.

The damage made the well inoperable.

“The damage alone caused contamination to that one well alone which can no longer be used,” said Elk Valley RCMP. “The costs to repair this well is approximately $50,000.”

No other damage was discovered at Teck’s other ground water monitoring wells, as the mining company had put in several other wells in the area in early August.

“RCMP has collected evidence at the scene which will be examined by the Forensic Identification Services,” said police.

Anyone that may have information regarding the damage is asked to contact the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 or by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.