The District of Elkford is expressing its concern over a number of recent reports about violations of the Off-Road Vehicles (ORV) Act and abuse of its ATV trail system.

The District said Bylaw Enforcement has recently followed up on complaints of excessive speeding, full-sized vehicles on ATV trails, riders without helmets or a license and ORVs being ridden along residential streets.

“Elkford is one of the few municipalities in Western Canada that permits users to ride ATVs/ORVs within town, allowing many the privilege of riding from home to the nearest trailheads,” said Elkford. ” Along with this privilege comes important responsibilities: obeying speed limits, wearing helmets, sticking to designated trails and obtaining the necessary permits, insurance and registration. ”

The District thanks residents who have reported violations, and people do what they can to keep the trails and community safe.

Those with an ATV can obtain an annual permit or plates by calling the District office at 250-865-4000.