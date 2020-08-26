St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino is closing for the winter as a result of COVID-19 impacts.

Officially closing for the winter on Thanksgiving Monday on October 12th, St. Eugene will once again open in April 2021 for the spring and summer. Operating as a seasonal resort, the casino will remain open year-round. However, the casino remains temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, like all other B.C. casinos.

“We expected to see fewer guests this winter because of COVID-19, and this decision will now allow for St. Eugene to focus and plan for what we do extremely well, and that is offering a unique destination of choice in a historic setting during the spring and summer in the Kootenays,” said Barry Zwueste, CEO of St. Eugene.

The resort made the official announcement on its website on Wednesday.

MORE: St. Eugene Resort Season Closing October 12th (St. Eugene)

“COVID-19 has had significant impacts on tourism businesses across B.C. and Canada. St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino is no different and has made the decision to temporarily cease all of its operations, with the exception of the Casino of the Rockies, for the winter season.”

St. Eugene noted the change to a seasonal resort is significant. In their announcement, they said it is a change they believe will help the resort “prosper” in the coming years

They hope that Casino of the Rockies can resume year-round operations in November pending approval from the B.C. Government.