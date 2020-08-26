College of the Rockies’ Hospitality Management instructor Anna-Marie Rautenbach was surprised and honoured to win the ICHRIE Faculty Collegiality Award. (Supplied by College of the Rockies)

College of the Rockies’ Hospitality Management instructor at its Invermere campus was awarded the Faculty Collegiality Award by the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (ICHRIE).

The College said Anna-Marie Rautenbach was presented with the award for her team building in support of her peers in their teaching, scholarship and service both on and off-campus.

The award is printed to a faculty member who has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to fostering companionship and cooperation among colleagues.

Rautenbach is the instructor for the Hospitality Management diploma program at the College’s Invermere campus.

“We are thrilled that Anna-Marie has been recognized for her commitment to her colleagues and to our students,” said Michelle Taylor, Invermere campus manager. “As a career educator in the field of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, Anna-Marie has a true passion for quality education and is a model of what it means to support students, colleagues and industry professionals. This award couldn’t be more deserved.”

The College said her nomination comes from colleagues at the Invermere and Cranbrook campuses.

“When I received the notification from ICHRIE that I was chosen for this award, I was overwhelmed as I didn’t know my colleagues had nominated me,” Rautenbach said. “What an amazing surprise and honour, not only to be nominated but to be chosen as the winner. This award emphasizes what I want to achieve as an educator. I aim to practice what I preach, which means providing quality service and support.”

According to the College, the association that presented the award, the ICHRIE, is a non-profit organization which provides service and programs to improve the quality of education, research, service and business operations in the hospitality and tourism industry.