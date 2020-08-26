News Fernie Search and Rescue recover injured biker SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff August 26, 2020 (Supplied by Fernie Search and Rescue) Fernie Search and Rescue were called out to respond to an injured mountain biker in Mt Fernie Provincial Park Tuesday afternoon. Fernie SAR said the biker was found in the park’s trail network with a significant injury to his upper leg and hip. SAR members were able to recover the man with an ATV and UTV. The crew took the biker out of the park to an awaiting BC Ambulance Service team.