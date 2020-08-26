The City of Fernie has awarded the contracts for both the Fairy Creek Drinking Water Source Assessment and Avalanche Hazard Assessment projects, both of which should be completed before the end of 2020.

“These two projects will help address gaps and outdated information in our understanding of some of the geological and ecological factors that have far-reaching impacts on our daily lives, including the seasonal pressures that are so unique to life in Fernie,” said Mayor Ange Qualizza. “Council’s firm commitment to our community’s resilience and to data-driven decision-making relies on these kinds of rigorous, detailed studies, and we are keen to receive the results.”

The Fairy Creek Drinking Water Source Assessment project was given to Associated Environmental to the tune of $164,000. With Fair Creek serving as the community’s primary water source, the study will look to increase the City’s understanding of any current or future risks to Fernie’s drinking water supply. The City said the project will ensure they can “continue to supply the best possible water quality to Fernie residents” while also ensuring Fairy Creek meets Fernie water demands in the future.

As well, the Avalanche Hazard Assessment project will cost $30,594 and was awarded to Alpine Solutions Avalanche Services. The assessment will look at potential and current hazards that potential avalanches pose on the City and within the municipal boundaries. According to the City, the analysis will inform any updates to planning documents and bylaws to allow for “sustainable development” in Fernie for years to come.

“These studies help guide our actions in planning for, responding to, and mitigating the effects of climate change our community,” added Qualizza.

Both of the assessment projects should be complete in November and December 2020 for implementation and use by City Council moving forward.