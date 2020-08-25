Having been closed since April 1st, Interior Health said the Elkford Emergency Department will open its doors once again on August 31st.

According to Interior Health, the department initially closed because of ongoing staffing challenges.

“The change helped ensure stable emergency services for all people in the Elk Valley,” said Interior Health.

As of August 31st, the emergency services department of the Elkford Health Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Residents who require care outside of those hours have several options:

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities: Sparwood Health Centre – open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie – 24-hour service

Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 (24-hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department.

Throughout the closure of the department, the Health Centre remained open for primary care appointments, lab and X-ray services.