In response to the Doctor Creek wildfire near Canal Flats, the East Kootenay branch of the BC SPCA is offering food and shelter supports to local pet owners impacted by fires.

The SPCA said that it is offering emergency boarding for pets belonging to families that need to be evacuated. It is also maintaining its pet foodbank outreach service to the community.

“If pet guardians affected by the Doctor Creek fire need help at this time, we want them to know we are here to support them,” says Parm Takhar, Chief Operations Offic er for the BC SPCA. “Animals are such an important part of our lives, and we want to do everything we can to keep families and pets together.”

While space is limited at the facility itself, Takhar said that foster families will also be available to take care of pets in an emergency.

“We’re here for the public, we’re making sure their needs are being met. Please call us if you need any assistance or advice or anything, We’re here for you,” said Takhar.

Pet owners who are impacted by wildfire can get in touch with the BC SPCA at 1-855-622-7722 to make boarding arrangements. Residents in need of food for their pets are asked to call the East Kootenay SPCA location and arrange for a no-contact pickup at the site.