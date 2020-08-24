With the City of Fernie allowing visitors to many of its facilities once again, it is letting the public know about the timeline on what they can expect to be open.

According to the City, while many of its facilities will be open with an expectation for guests to respect physical distancing and follow posted signage, there is a handful of places that will remain closed.

Many of Fernie’s indoor facilities are set to reopen in mid to late September, including the Aquatic Centre, Fernie Memorial Arena and Max Turyk Gym.

However, both the Community Centre, with the exception of City Council Meetings, and the Curling Club will remain closed until further notice.

On August 7th, residents were allowed to participate in Fernie’s City Council meetings online and in-person at the Community Centre.

At Prentice Park, the pavilion is open, but the concessions and washrooms will remain closed until further notice. Meanwhile, the off-leash dog park is also open but requires dogs to be on a leash.

All but one of Fernie’s courts and sports fields are open for public use, as Max Turyk Soccer Pitch is closed for maintenance.

A full list of which facilities are open or closed can be found online.