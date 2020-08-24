My Community Now 4-H Kootenay Region 2020 update SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff August 24, 2020 Ellie-Shepperson-and-Hannah-Boulton-at-Columbia-Valley-Lavender (Dennis Walker, MyEast KootenayNow.com ) Hannah Boulton and Ellie Shepperson bring us an update for 4-H in the Kootenays. Ellie is the new 4-H BC Ambassador representing the Kootenay region as Hannah has completed her term. Hannah is the new 4-H Canada’s Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) rep. for B.C. 4-H has had an exciting year with new ways for 4-H members to connect with their club and community. Through the past couple of months, 4-H BC has created the 4-H @ Home project. This project is for 4-H members and youth that have an interest in becoming a 4-H member. Check out 4-H BC’s youtube channel for basic gardening videos that are MCed by 4-H Ambassadors from across the province. Keep up to date on 4-H news by checking out the 4-H BC and 4-H Canada websites and with your local 4-H clubs. (*Radio interview with Ellie and Hannah below) https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Ellie-Shepperson-4-H-Ambassador-Parsons-B.C.-with-Hannah-Boulton-YAC-4-H-B.C.-Rep.-.mp3