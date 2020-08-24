Hannah Boulton and Ellie Shepperson bring us an update for 4-H in the Kootenays. Ellie is the new 4-H BC Ambassador representing the Kootenay region as Hannah has completed her term. Hannah is the new 4-H Canada’s Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) rep. for B.C.

4-H has had an exciting year with new ways for 4-H members to connect with their club and community. Through the past couple of months, 4-H BC has created the 4-H @ Home project. This project is for 4-H members and youth that have an interest in becoming a 4-H member. Check out 4-H BC’s youtube channel for basic gardening videos that are MCed by 4-H Ambassadors from across the province.

Keep up to date on 4-H news by checking out the 4-H BC and 4-H Canada websites and with your local 4-H clubs. (*Radio interview with Ellie and Hannah below)