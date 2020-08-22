S/Sgt. Kelly Hunter with the BC Sheriff’s service, Lisa Barnes, owner of Max’s Place, up in the sky on a scissor lift and will keep peddling until the raise 1 thousand dollars. Then on September 16th, they’ll be doing the 2020 Cops for Kids Ride. Lisa will join the group in Grand Forks, Lisa in Creston where they’ll end up at Tamarack Centre in Cranbrook which is where today’s pre-event fundraiser is taking place. Steve Mercandelli General Sales Manager with Cranbrook Dodge and Dennis Walker from 107.5 seen on the video will be riding 100k on stationary bikes on Sept. 16th while the riders roll in from Highway 3/95. (All explained in the audio piece below.) Thank You Jana Leigh for helping with the photo’s and video.