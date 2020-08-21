Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with vaccine safety scientist Dr. Julie Bettinger with the Vaccine Evaluation Center in Vancouver.

We touched on a number of topics including:

Hesitancy among parents and residents in getting the COVID-19 vaccine once developed

Conspiracy theories surrounding a potential vaccine and the anti-vaxxer movement

Whether or not a vaccine for the coronavirus will become mandatory

Comparing the novel coronavirus to other pandemics like Ebola and SARS

The urgency from medical experts to develop a vaccine

What is the potential timeline for a vaccine

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: