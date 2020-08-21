Cranbrook Search and Rescue, the East Kootenay Regional Search and Rescue Society, and the Wasa Volunteer Fire Prevention and Suppression Group are all receiving the support from BC Hydro to purchase new safety equipment.

The grant funding is coming from BC Hydro’s Community Grant program. BC Hydro said the program helps organizations committed to making a difference, from safety education, development of smart energy ideas, and projects focused on building the future workforce.

“BC Hydro offers both Grassroots Grants that provide up to $2,000 for local programs, and Broad Impact Grants that provide funding up to $10,000 for organizations that wish to expand or develop a program in multiple communities,” said BC Hydro.

The three recipients are each receiving the community grants for specific funding items.

East Kootenay Regional Search and Rescue Society – $3,000 Purchase a high angle redirect system to carry out rescues in fast-flowing creeks and rivers within canyons and steep terrain.

Cranbrook Search and Rescue Society – $2,000 Replace helmets and fall arrest harnesses that were soon to expire.

Wasa Volunteer Fire Prevention and Suppression Group – $750 Purchase firefighting equipment that will help to prevent a wildfire from spreading in the community.



BC Hydro’s next intake for community grants is February 1, 2021.

MORE: BC Hydro Grants (BC Hydro)