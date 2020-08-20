As part of the Columbia Lake Management Plan process, the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) will begin the second round of online public engagements.

“We have compiled the input provided by the public earlier this spring and have used that in conjunction with ongoing discussions with other partners and government organizations to help inform some draft management options,” said RDEK Planner Kris Belanger. “The options are detailed in the survey tool and we are urging residents and property owners of the plan area to review them and provide feedback.”

Those without access to a computer can still provide input by contacting Belanger directly at the RDEK office a 250-489-0903.

“We don’t want technology to be a barrier for people. I am available by phone and we can arrange to send hard copies of information to those who do not have access to a computer or smartphone. Everyone’s voice matters,” said Belanger.

The RDEK said the plan will replace the existing 1997 Columbia Lake Management Strategy and will guide local government decisions affecting Columbia Lake.

All residents in the area are encouraged to give their feedback. All project information, including a summary of the survey from the first engagement session can be found online.

The RDEK said feedback will be open from August 24th to September 7th, and a draft of the plan can be found here.

“I can’t stress enough how valuable the public participation is in this planning process and I’m really encouraging people to review the new information, ask questions, and provide their input,” said Belanger.