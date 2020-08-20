News Cranbrook woman dies following single-vehicle collision SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff August 20, 2020 RCMP Police Cruiser. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Cranbrook RCMP said a 70-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday. According to police, the collision occurred Tuesday morning in the 900 block of King Street West in Cranbrook “A 70-year-old female from Cranbrook was unresponsive and transported to East Kootenay Regional Hospital and subsequently airlifted to Calgary for treatment,” said Sgt. Shayne Parker in a Cranbrook RCMP release. The woman passed away the following day on Wednesday, August 19th. “Neither impairment nor driving behaviour is suspected to be involved as a factor in the collision,” added Parker.