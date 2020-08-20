Cranbrook RCMP said a 70-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday.

According to police, the collision occurred Tuesday morning in the 900 block of King Street West in Cranbrook

“A 70-year-old female from Cranbrook was unresponsive and transported to East Kootenay Regional Hospital and subsequently airlifted to Calgary for treatment,” said Sgt. Shayne Parker in a Cranbrook RCMP release.

The woman passed away the following day on Wednesday, August 19th.

“Neither impairment nor driving behaviour is suspected to be involved as a factor in the collision,” added Parker.