My Community Now Youth Volleyball Camp 2020, College of the Rockies, Cranbrook SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff August 20, 2020 Bryan-Fraser-instructor-at-youth-Volleyball-Camp-College-of-the-Rockies-Cranbrook. (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) Bryan Fraser, College of the Rockies Women’s Avalanche head coach coordinating a summer volleyball camp, outdoors at the COTR running track. Interview below. He talks about both the camp and a bit about his playing career. Fraser took over from John Swanson, who served as the women’s team’s head coach from 2015 to 2019. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/volleyball-camp.mp3 Bryan-Fraser-instructor-at-youth-Volleyball-Camp-College-of-the-Rockies-Cranbrook. (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) This same clinic will be moving to Fernie next week.