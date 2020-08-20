Bryan Fraser, College of the Rockies Women’s Avalanche head coach coordinating a summer volleyball camp, outdoors at the COTR running track. Interview below. He talks about both the camp and a bit about his playing career. Fraser took over from John Swanson, who served as the women’s team’s head coach from 2015 to 2019.

Bryan-Fraser-instructor-at-youth-Volleyball-Camp-College-of-the-Rockies-Cranbrook. (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com)

This same clinic will be moving to Fernie next week.