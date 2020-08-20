Live music is making a comeback to Cranbrook with the Peak Music Festival 2020 – Maskerade in Moir Park, with some rules in place to keep people safe.

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) said the concerts will follow BCCDC and local government guidelines regarding COVID-19, and attendees are asked to adhere to the rules as well.

Tickets to the event are free, but they must be registered online from the Key City Theatre, with the limit of one ticket per person.

“There are four dates and two shows per date. Choose just one show. Each show will only have 50 tickets available to keep the event within permitted size. If you choose an early show (2 p.m.) please leave right after so the late show (5 p.m.) guests can make their way in,” explained FPPAS.

Performers will include:

4 Deer Run with Sheva on September 5th.

Brass Monkey with the Parsons on September 12th.

Voodoo Rhythm Kings with Red Girl on September 19th.

Pretty 4 the People with Tall Timbers on September 26th.

Masks are encouraged at the entrance and washrooms, but will not be required in your space with your group.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided at the venue.

Attendees are also asked to limit group sizes to six people, with kids kept close by.

“Guests (including youth) will be required to stay seated at their assigned seat for the duration of the show. Please only get tickets for children who can abide by the guidelines. Sadly, no dancing but you can boogie in your chair,” said FPPAS.

FPPAS added that guests are asked to bring their own snacks and drinks, and clean up after themselves after the show.