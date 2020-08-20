Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services responded to a small grass fire Wednesday evening in Pop Price Park off Slater Road.

Crew members quickly extinguished the flames upon arrival at the scene.

Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services said the fire was likely caused by a dropped cigarette, which could have resulted in significant property damage due to the conditions at the time.

“Firefighting resources are being stretched right now, and weather conditions are such that any new start could potentially become a significant event,” said Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services.