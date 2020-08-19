Aerial shot of the wildfire near Wasa. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

Crews with the BC Wildfire Service are responding to a wildfire south of Wasa near Kootenay River that sparked some time on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire has grown to about 2.1-hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service said air tankers have cooled the fire and deployed fire retardant along the perimeter. Further aerial support is standing by if needed.

The fire is visible from Wasa, Highway 93/95 and the surrounding area.