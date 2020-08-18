Update (6:44 p.m.): Cranbrook RCP report that the man was found, and thanked the public for their assistance.

Original story (5:15 p.m.): Cranbrook RCMP is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing 80-year-old man with dementia.

Police said the man was last seen wearing dark clothes in the New Lake area.

If the man is found, or if any information about the missing man is available, contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471