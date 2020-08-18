Fernie Search and Rescue helicopter. (Supplied by Fernie Search and Rescue)

Fernie Search and Rescue were sent out Tuesday morning to recover an injured biker on Snakebite Trail.

Fernie SAR said the biker, a local woman, suffered a significant injury to her neck and spine from the accident.

Three SAR techs responded via longline and were able to stabilize the woman before bringing her to the B.C. Ambulance Service.

“Many thanks to the numerous local riders who stayed to provide help and support, and Ascent Helicopters for the precision flying,” said Fernie Search and Rescue.