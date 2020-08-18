Last Wednesday, August 12th, Columbia Valley RCMP received three reports of theft from vehicle around Invermere.

Police said the owner of a Lexus RX350 reported that someone had gotten into their vehicle some time overnight while it was parked on Mountain View Crescent and stole his wallet.

As well, the owner of a Ford F150 parked on Cantebury Way said cash, keys, and a garage door opener were stolen.

On the same day, RCMP said a Nissan Titan parked at a residence on Castlestone Drive was broken into and a wallet and sunglasses were stolen.