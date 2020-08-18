News Three thefts from vehicles reported in Invermere in one day SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff August 18, 2020 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Last Wednesday, August 12th, Columbia Valley RCMP received three reports of theft from vehicle around Invermere. Police said the owner of a Lexus RX350 reported that someone had gotten into their vehicle some time overnight while it was parked on Mountain View Crescent and stole his wallet. As well, the owner of a Ford F150 parked on Cantebury Way said cash, keys, and a garage door opener were stolen. On the same day, RCMP said a Nissan Titan parked at a residence on Castlestone Drive was broken into and a wallet and sunglasses were stolen.