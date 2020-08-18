The Dorr Road wildfire near Koocanusa and across the lake from Kragmont is now under control, while the BC Wildfire Service attacks a new wildfire start near Skookumchuck.

Sparking sometime on Monday, the fire remains a minimal 0.1-hectares and is approximately 3 kilometres west of Skookumchuck. The BC Wildfire Service is unsure what may have sparked the blaze.

Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service has successfully controlled the 0.7-hectare Door Road wildfire and another 0.1-hectare wildfire start on the west side of Koocanusa, about 3 kilometres northwest of the other fire.

Still active, but under control, the Kiakho Lake wildfire west of Cranbrook remains at 0.6-hectares, while the Stirton Road wildfire southeast of Kimberley and Marysville remains at 4.0-hectares. Both of the fires are still active, as they have not yet been fully extinguished. However, both fires have been “under control” by the BC Wildfire Service for the past week and are not deemed a threat of growing any further.