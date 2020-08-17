With Monday’s forecasted high temperatures nearing 36 degrees, Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for the southern part of the East Kootenay, including Cranbrook.

The forecast for Cranbook on Monday calls for a daytime high of 36, with little respite overnight with a low expected to be around 18 degrees, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency said a ridge of high pressure over southern B.C. is behind the week’s hot weather.

Temperatures are expected to taper off over the coming days, with a forecasted high around 33 degrees on Tuesday and remain in the low 30’s for the rest of the week, and gradually cooling off to 26 on Saturday.

The Heat Warning is expected to end sometime on Tuesday.

Environment Canada encourages residents to reduce heat risks and schedule outdoor activities for the coolest parts of the day.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” said Environment Canada. “Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.”