A trip to Marble Canyon in Kootenay National Park took a tragic turn for a couple from Alberta on Sunday, as a woman fell into the water and couldn’t be saved by onlookers.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police said the Columbia Valley detachment received a call of a fatal water incident and an attempted rescue in Marble Canyon.

“Police have been told that a woman was being photographed when she suddenly lost her footing, slipped and was swept away by the current of the river,” said the RCMP.

A man that she has been with attempted to save her, but he was also swept away by the river.

Bystanders, including a medical professional, pulled the woman from the water approximately 1 km downstream and attempted life-saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the 34-year-old Calgary woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey a spokesperson for the BC RCMP Southeast District.

The 29-year-old Calgary man that attempted to save her was pulled out of the canyon by Parks Canada Visitor Safety. He was then airlifted by STARS air ambulance to a Calgary hospital for injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the BC Coroners Service has launched an investigation into the woman’s death.

Witnesses to the tragic incident are currently being supported by Columbia Valley RCMP Victim Services.

Anyone who may have witnessed the event and has yet to speak with police or is in need of emotional support is encouraged to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP detachment at 250-342-9292.