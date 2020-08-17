The Tobacco Plains Indian Band in Grasmere will be included among six central Indigenous communities to receive $1.15-million in grants from the B.C. government to fund clean energy projects.

According to the Province, the Tobacco Plains Band will receive $150,000 for solar photovoltaic and battery storage installation.

“Through CleanBC, we are collaborating with New Relationship Trust and Western Economic Diversification Canada on the British Columbia Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative (BCICEI) to support First Nations-led clean energy and energy efficiency projects,” said Bruce Ralston, B.C.’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. “Together, we are providing important funding to Indigenous communities throughout B.C. to develop projects that will help them achieve energy independence, support economic development and reduce reliance on diesel.”

Funding from BCICEI supports the planning of clean energy initiatives such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and marine projects. The Province said this specifically targets remote communities as much as possible to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

Province-wide, the B.C. Government said 13 communities will receive nearly $2.8-million in funding from BCICEI.

Other centrally-located Indigenous groups receiving funding include: