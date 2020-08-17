While the BC Wildfire Service continues to control the Kiakho Lake and Stirton Road wildfires west of Cranbrook and southeast of Kimberley, crews are also tending to a new wildfire near Koocanusa.

Sparking sometime on Sunday, the BC Wildfire Service said the new blaze is about 0.7-hectares in size. The wildfire is burning south of Baynes Lake, across Koocanusa from Kragmont near Dorr Road.

The BC Wildfire Service has yet to determine what may have sparked the fire. The Dorr Road wildfire is the only active wildfire not yet under control by the BC Wildfire Service.

As of Monday, the Stirton Road wildfire remains “under control” at 4.0-hectares southeast of Kimberley and Marysville near the Wycliffe Buttes, while the Kiakho Lake wildfire is also “under control” at 0.6-hectares. Both blazes were sparked last week and were moved to the “under control” classification by the BC Wildfire Service about 24 to 48 hours after igniting.