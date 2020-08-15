Watching the sun come up on Fisher Peak was the experience of a lifetime. Leaving Cranbrook at 4am, and hitting the trail at 5am we got to watch the sun rise on Fisher Peak in a memorable

climb to the top. It was hard and frightening at times. Ever grateful to Jordan Marsh for leading the way with Braden Jacobson. They were more than patience and helpful to help both get me safely both up, and down. I signed my name with the 2-day FM call letters in the book in the metal box at the top.