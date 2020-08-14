Interior Health and Environment Canada have extended the Smoky Skies Bulletin for Cranbrook, Kimberley and the south East Kootenay as wildfire smoke continues to linger over the local area.

The Special Air Quality Statement was first issued on Wednesday but has since been extended for the next 24 to 48 hours.

“During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour,” said Environment Canada. “Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.”

Environment Canada said anyone with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from exposure to smoke.

“If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.”

