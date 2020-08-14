Roadwork in Fernie will have several roadways and lanes closed as crews make repairs and service utilities.

Starting on the upcoming Monday through to October 15th, Fernie said Burma Estates Phase 4 development on Burma Road will have crews working on underground site servicing and road construction. The road will be fully closed to traffic adjacent to undeveloped lots from 16 to 18 for the duration of construction.

Excavation began on Friday for water line repairs next to Quatrine Apartments in the 6th Avenue lane between 3rd Street and 4th Street. In the meantime, alternate access is available through 6th Avenue, 3rd and 4th Street.

The City of Fernie said crews began excavating at 63 Common Street on Thursday for the installation of underground services in the area. The full width of the road was closed to traffic, while secondary access to affected properties remained available.