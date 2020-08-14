If you were hoping to take an end of summer road trip south of the border you will have to wait at least another month.

The land border between the United States, Canada, and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least September 21, 2020.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department Secretary announced the extension in a tweet this morning. Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Bill Blair has also confirmed the extension.

The news comes as Americans struggle to contain outbreaks of COVID-19.

We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of #COVID19. Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through September 21. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) August 14, 2020