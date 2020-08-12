The sky over Cranbrook on August 12, 2020. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Interior Health has issued a Smokie Skies Bulletin for the southern sections of the East Kootenay, including Cranbrook and Kimberley.

Wildfire smoke is prompting the Air Quality Advisory and is expected to remain in effect for the next 24 to 48 hours.

The advisory is not in effect for the northern East Kootenay, which would include Invermere and Radium Hot Springs.

The public is asked to take any necessary precautions to reduce their exposure to smoke if they have any complications.

Interior Health says people with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

MORE: Smokie Skies Bulletin – August 12, 2020 (Interior Health)