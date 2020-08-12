Sparwood’s Causeway Bay Hotel confirmed one of their guests tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of August, although Interior Health says there is no evidence of active community transmission.

Taking to Facebook, Joanne Wilton, the Regional Manager of the Causeway Bay Hotel confirmed one of their guests who ate at the Gateway Restaurant on August 1st and 2nd tested positive for COVID-19. The guest then quarantined in their room until August 8th before checking out. Wilton said the guest was not a Sparwood local.

MyEastKootenayNow.com reached out to Interior Health for further details, confirming there was a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case as IH Public Health followed up with the case.

“The individual is now isolated and all contacts were notified and provided health advice and information,” Interior Health told MyEastKootenayNow.com. “At this time we have no evidence suggestive of active community transmission of COVID-19 infection in Sparwood.”

Interior Health said they are continuing their surveillance across the entire health region. The health authority said they are informing the public of any potential community transmission through their website, with the majority of alerts being issued in Kelowna over the past number of weeks.

