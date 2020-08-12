BC RCMP East Kootenay Traffic Services and with the BC Coroners Service is investigating after a 48-year-old Calgary man was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 95, later dying of his injuries in hospital.

Columbia Valley RCMP and emergency responders rushed to the scene of a “serious multiple vehicle collision” on Highway 95 in Radium Hot Springs at Prospector Avenue around 1:10 pm on Tuesday, August 11th.

RCMP said southbound traffic was backed up and at stand-still at the time of the accident.

“Preliminary findings suggest that a green Jeep Wrangler collided with a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle, as the driver of the Jeep attempted a left-hand turn from Prospector Avenue, into the northbound lanes of the highway, through a gap in the southbound traffic,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Media Relations Officer for Southeast District RCMP. “The motorcycle was travelling northbound on the highway at the time of the collision.”

Police said the collision’s impact then pushed the Jeep Wrangler into a silver Ford Expedition, which was hauling a trailer and sitting stationary in traffic.

“Bystanders rushed to provide first aid to the motorcyclist, who sustained serious injuries in the crash. The 48-year-old Calgary man was airlifted by a STARS air ambulance to an Alberta hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

Both the driver of the Wrangler and Expedition were uninjured in the collision.

The BC Coroners Service was notified and conducting an independent investigation into the matter.

“Due to the privacy of the deceased under the Coroner’s Act, the man’s identity will not be released publicly.”

At this time, BC RCMP East Kootenay Traffic Services has taken control of the ongoing investigation and is asking any witnesses of the collision that have not yet spoken to RCMP or may have dash camera footage to contact the detachment at 250-420-4244.