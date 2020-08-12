The Kiakho Lake wildfire west of Cranbrook on Monday, August 10, 2020. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service confirms that the 0.6-hectare Kiakho Lake wildfire west of Cranbrook and the 2.9-hectares Stirton Road wildfire southeast of Kimberley and Marysville are now “under control”.

Both fires are expected to be fully extinguished in the coming days.

Kim Wright, Fire Information Officer with the Southeast Fire Centre said smoke from the Stirton Road wildfire may remain visible from Highway 95A, Kimberley, and Marysville until the fire is fully put out.

Both fires are suspected to have been caused by human activity.

As of Wednesday, the two wildfires are the only active fires in the East Kootenay region.