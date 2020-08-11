The East Kootenay Foundation For Health (EFKH) has partnered with Teck to launch a new fundraising initiative to purchase ultrasound equipment for the Elk Valley Hospital.

The EKFH said it has a goal of raising $300,000 for its campaign, named Beneath the Surface. Money from the campaign will go to more than just the machine, as it will include room renovations and any necessary equipment.

Currently, getting an ultrasound would require some travel or any resident who may need it.

“A lot of people from the Elk Valley end up having to travel to Cranbrook, or else they pay and go privately to Alberta, either Lethbridge or Calgary,” said Brenna Baker EFKH Executive Director. “This is a real game-changer for health care in the Elk Valley.”

Ultrasound technology can be used for a range of patients, including pregnant people, the elderly and children to help diagnose and treat them.

“Ultrasound technology is a critical cornerstone of medicine and patient care. The images captured provide physicians with a wealth of information, including the structure and composition of internal organs, tissues and vessels,” said the EFKH.

According to the EFKH, Teck will give the campaign a boost with a commitment to match community and business donations up to $50,000 until September 30th.

“We’re hoping to raise the funds by the end of September. That’s a lofty goal, but we’re very hopeful and with Teck matching those funds, I think that we’re going to be able to do it,” said Baker.

Donations can be made to the EKFH Beneath the Surface campaign by mail, over the phone at 250-489-6481, or online.